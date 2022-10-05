Even though the Buccaneers just recently signed a new weapon for Tom Brady, he has decided to retire from NFL after just two games played alongside the legendary quarterback.

The 2022 NFL season has been different for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though Tom Brady asked for a new weapon once the campaign started, their most recent signing has announced his retirement after just playing to games alongside the quarterback.

Tom Brady entered his 22nd season in the NFL in the middle of huge family problems with Gisele Bundchen, his wife. But now the quarterback wants another Super Bowl ring in his hand and wants the best teammates to succeed this campaign.

With a 2-2 record, the Buccaneers are still the best team in the NFC South. Unfortunately, its newest signing was unable to adapt to Tampa Bay and has announced his retirement with just two games played with them.

Tom Brady loses his newest teammate as he announces his retirement from NFL

In the current NFL season, Tom Brady is seen as the main figure in Tampa Bay. But of course he can't do everything and he needs some of the best targets to throw passes to, but now he has lost one of them.

After Mike Evans got suspended for a fight during the game against the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady asked for a new weapon. The team got a quick response and signed Cole Beasley, but the experienced wide receiver surprised everybody and announced his retirement after just two games in Tampa.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," said Justin Turner, Beasley's agent, to NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

The 33-year old wide receiver has ended his 11-year career, where he played for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and most recently the Buccaneers. In Tampa, he received only four passes with 17 yards in the two games he participated.