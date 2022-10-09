The Buccaneers have a good offensive line but sometimes they underuse the rushers despite having a top notch running back in Fournette.

Week 4 was slow for the Buccaneers and Tom Brady, so far the Bucs' record after their Week 4 game is 2-2. But there is still a lot to see and the offensive line looks good after losing two games at home.

Tom Brady is sharper than ever and for the last two weeks his arm was key for the Bucs to come close to winning but things were different as they lost to the Packers and Chiefs.

The Buccaneers defensive line is something else, they are doing a top notch job fighting big offensive lines like they did in the game against the Packers.

What record did the Buccaneers set during the game against the Chiefs in Week 4?

It is not the first time that the Bucs with Tom Brady have broken this type of record, they not only established a new one but at the same time the Bucs are dominating the rankings of the NFL Teams with the fewest rushing attempts in a regular season game.

Top 5 NFL Teams with fewest rushing attempts in a game

1. Buccaneers 11/8/2022 – 5 rushing attempts

2. Buccaneers 10/2/2022 – 6 rushing attempts

3. Vikings 9/23/2018 – 6 rushing attempts

4. Cardinals 11/26/2006 – 6 rushing attempts

5. New England Patriots 10/31/2004 – 6 rushing attempts

The Bucs are in the first position with 5 rushing attempts in a game during 2020, and now also in the second spot after the Week 4 game in 2022 against the Chiefs with only 6 attempts.