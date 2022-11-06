Tom Brady has set a new milestone in the NFL. The Buccaneers quarterback reached an unbelievable and quite unreachable one in the 2022 season that seems to be very difficult to overcome for anybody.

Tom Brady is probably the most successful player football has seen. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback has set a new and unbelievable milestone in his career that seems quite unreachable in a near future for any other NFL player.

In 22 years of career, and a very productive one, Tom Brady has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in history. For some might be a matter of preferences, but he is the most winner of all time and it is no wonder why he is considered the GOAT.

After he left the New England Patriots, there were tons of doubts about his future performance. Despite that situation, he proved his value with a title in his first year and now by setting a new milestone that shows why he's still one of the best players in the league.

Tom Brady sets a new passing yards milestone in the NFL

When Tom Brady arrived with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he did it with a huge weight above his shoulders: to prove he was not a one-team wonder. Of course he succeeded and quickly showed everybody what he was capable of.

It is true that nowadays he is having tons of problems and he is not feeling as comfortable as when he landed in Florida. With off the field problems, there were tons of doubts about how he would perform in the rest of the season.

Now in Week 9 (vs. Los Angeles Rams) of the 2022 campaign, Tom Brady did it again. The Buccaneers quarterback set a new milestone: 100,000+ passing yards (including Playoffs). It was Leonard Fournette his target and the running back did not fail to catch the ball to give TB12 a new medal for his career.

And it is said that it is quite unreachable because no quarterback is close to him. Nowadays, the nearest is Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) with a total of 63,054 passing yards.

In the complete list, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning are the ones that are closer to Brady with 80,358 and 71,940 passing yards, respectively. Recently, the Buccaneers quarterback thanked all the players he has shared field with as he said that this number would've been impossible without them.