Tom Brady is always under the spotlight, but lately he has been even more so. The Buccaneers quarterback has adressed his retirement rumors and gave a surprising answer about this topic.

No player wants to retire, but time runs and the body knows it. For Tom Brady, it seems like the years have taken a pause and the Buccaneers quarterback is still one of the best players in the NFL, but of course the idea of leaving football is near him lately.

After 21 seasons played, Tom Brady announced earlier this year that he wouldn't be playing the 2022 NFL campaign. That idea didn't last long and he came back from retirement a month later.

Of course this caused him troubles with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, who thought she would finally have more time with her husband. But Brady had other plans and getting another Super Bowl ring was one of them.

Tom Brady adresses his retirement rumors: Is he going to leave the Buccaneers?

The word retirement is one of the most heard lately around Tom Brady. It is not only because of his age, but also for his off the field problems that this topic is very common nowadays for him.

Recently, Chris Simms, former NFL quarterback, said that for him, Brady should retire soon due to his family problems. But now the Buccaneers quarterback has revealed his thoughts on leaving football soon.

"No retirement in my future," said Tom Brady in press conference this Thursday. The quarterback has ended this debate and he wants to continue with the Buccaneers until the end of the season.

Tom Brady has contract with Tampa Bay until the end of the 2022 NFL season. He wants to win his eighth Super Bowl ring and then retire... supposedly.