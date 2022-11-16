The Buffalo Bills are still seen as the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately, their whole 2022 NFL season might change due to a 'potentially historic' snowfall in their zone.

It has been a good year for the Buffalo Bills, but not the ones the team expected. Now, when they were set to revive in the end of the campaign, their whole 2022 NFL season might change due to a 'potentially historic' snowfall.

The Bills are seen, for the oddsmakers, as the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo has a great defensive and offensive team, so their fans are expecting to have a very good closure of the regular season and even win their Division.

But when they had the opportunity to revive and get some wins in the end of the season, a 'potentially historic' snowfall might change their plans and could harm the Bills a lot.

Buffalo set to live 'potentially historic' snowfall amid Bills' most important part of the season

After 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills have a 6-3 record. They are very close from the first place in the AFC East, so these last games are really important for them.

Unfortunately, the weather is not playing in favor of them. According to the National Weather Service, Buffalo is set to live a 'potentially historic' snowfall this weekend, when the Bills return home to play.

In Week 11, the Bills are scheduled to play against the Cleveland Browns in Highmark Stadium this Sunday. This game could be vital for them as they will face a 3-6 record and a win could get them closer to the Dolphins.

As today, neither the Bills nor the NFL have announced a change in the team's schedule. Unfortunately, the forecast doesn't look good and if the game is moved, this could change their whole 2022 season.