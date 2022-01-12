The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots face off in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this can't-miss game.

The regular season is part of the past now and it's time for the most anticipated part of the year: the postseason. Familiar foes meet in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs when the Buffalo Bills welcome the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial) or Paramount+ (free trial).

The Bills (11-6) head into the postseason in high spirits as they clinched the AFC East for the second straight year. Josh Allen and company have recently beaten the New York Jets 27-10 to conclude the regular season and now they'll meet another division rival with their Super Bowl aspirations at stake.

On the other hand, the Patriots (10-7) will make the trip to Buffalo aiming to put the doubts around them to rest. Their loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend may have handed the division title to the Bills but Bill Belichick's team has already defeated them on the road this season. Will they repeat that result to advance in the playoffs?

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Date

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots will face each other on Saturday, January 15, in the Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. Last time they met, the Bills won 33-21 in Foxborough. Their last encounter in Buffalo, however, saw the Patriots claim a hard-fought 14-10 victory.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV channel to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

The game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: CBS.