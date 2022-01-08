The Buffalo Bills will face the New York Jets this Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 PM (ET) at the Highmark Stadium in a game valid for Week 17 of this 2021/22 NFL regular season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the preview, predictions and odds.

The Buffalo Bills are looking for the leadership of the AFC EAST Division and for that they must obtain the victory against the New York Jets. Find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The 2021/2022 NFL regular season is drawing to a close. The different teams are outlining their future in relation to what is coming. For some it will be thinking about next season (2022/2023), while for others it will be preparing for the next playoffs. Here we have two examples of each case.

On the local side, they could finish in first place in their Division. They have a win / loss balance of 10-6, the same as the New England Patriots. That's why they need to win so as not to give the Patriots a chance to overtake them. On the Jets' side, their 4-10 record is a reflection of a season they will undoubtedly want to put behind them as soon as possible.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 4:25PM (ET)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Storylines

The game between these two rivals is possibly one of the most interesting this Week 17 of the 2021/2022 NFL regular season. Not so much because of the game between the rivals themselves, since it is obvious that Bills are far superior, but because of what is at stake between the Buffalo team and the New England Patriots: none other than the leadership of the AFC EAST Division. It will be interesting without a doubt to follow the alternatives of both games.

How to watch or live stream free Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

The match between Buffalo Bills looking to get the leadership of their Division and New York Jets (playing their last game this season), for the Week 17 of the 2021/2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: CBS.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Buffalo Bills are the favorite (and by wide difference) with -1375 odds, while the New York Jets have +800.

DraftKings Buffalo Bills -1375 New York Jets +800

*Odds vis DraftKings