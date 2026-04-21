Caleb Banks’ profile: Who is the defensive tackle? Age, height, career, team and more

From the moment he stepped onto a college football field, Caleb Banks has stood out as a presence built for the interior trenches, developing into a key defensive piece for the Florida Gators football in the SEC.

A native of Michigan, he was a notable high school prospect at Southfield High School before beginning his college career at Louisville. After limited playing time early in his career, he transferred to Florida ahead of the 2023 season.

He has grown into a more impactful interior defender. While injuries have occasionally interrupted his momentum, his physical traits and developing production have kept him on the radar as a defensive tackle with NFL potential.

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How tall is Caleb Banks?

Caleb Banks is listed at 6-foot-6. The Florida Gators defensive tackle has an elite frame for interior defensive line play, giving him rare length and leverage when engaging offensive linemen.

Caleb Banks celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the LSU Tigers (Source: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

According to official roster measurements from the Florida Gators, his height places him among the tallest interior defensive linemen in the SEC, which helps him disrupt passing lanes and control blocks with extended reach.

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How old is Caleb Banks?

Caleb Banks is 23 years old. Born on March 12, 2003, the defensive tackle is currently in the later stage of his college eligibility while positioning himself for the 2026 NFL Draft cycle.

His age has become an interesting talking point in scouting circles because it places him slightly older than some high-end draft prospects, but still within the typical range for developmental defensive linemen.

How much does Caleb Banks weigh?

Caleb Banks is listed at 327 pounds. That weight gives him the mass required to anchor against double teams and hold up in the middle of the defensive line against SEC offensive fronts.

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What stands out is how he carries that weight. Despite being over 320 pounds, he flashes surprising movement ability for his size, which is one of the reasons scouts view him as a high-upside interior lineman rather than just a space-eater.

Caleb Banks’ career at the Florida Gators

Caleb Banks transferred to the Florida Gators from Louisville ahead of the 2023 season, arriving as a developmental but high-upside defensive line addition. Once in Gainesville, his role gradually expanded.

By the 2024 season, he started to show real flashes of dominance, especially late in the year, when he generated significant pressure against top SEC opponents and became a key part of Florida’s interior rotation.

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However, his development has also been affected by injuries, particularly foot-related issues that have limited his availability in parts of multiple seasons. Despite that, Florida has continued to rely on him.

Caleb Banks’ career highlights

Breakout 2024 season at Florida (7 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 21 tackles): Banks’ most important statistical season came in 2024 with the Florida Gators football, where he emerged as a disruptive force in the SEC. He consistently generated backfield penetration and finished the year with 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, showing his ability to affect both the run and passing game from the interior.

Late-season dominance vs LSU and Ole Miss (2024): One of the biggest turning points in his scouting profile came in late 2024, when he delivered standout performances against LSU and Ole Miss, combining multiple sacks and double-digit pressures across those games. Those matchups are widely cited by analysts as the stretch that pushed him into early-round draft conversations.

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High-impact pass-rush production in limited opportunities: Even though his snap count has been inconsistent due to injuries and rotation early in his career, Banks has shown a strong ability to generate interior pressure when healthy. Scouts have highlighted his burst and power as traits that allow him to win quickly against guards in pass sets, especially in obvious passing situations.

Senior Bowl and draft circuit recognition: Banks’ invitation and participation in postseason scouting events, including the Senior Bowl, reinforced his status as one of the top interior defensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class. His performance in these settings helped validate his athletic traits against top-tier offensive linemen.

National draft buzz despite injury setbacks: Even after missing significant time due to foot injuries in 2025, Banks has remained a projected early-round pick in multiple draft boards. Analysts continue to rank him among the top interior defensive linemen due to his rare combination of size, length, and explosiveness when on the field.