NY Giants reportedly lose WR Gunner Olszewski to Achilles injury

The Giants' growing problems at wide receiver may have just gotten even worse after a frightening injury scene during practice involving Gunner Olszewski.

The New York Giants may have suffered another major setback at the wide receiver position after a concerning injury during practice involving Gunner Olszewski. The veteran receiver was carted off the field on Friday, immediately creating fear inside the organization about a potentially serious long-term injury.

Shortly after the incident, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Giants are worried Olszewski may have suffered a torn Achilles, an injury that could end his season before it even begins.

“Sources: Giants fear that WR Gunner Olszewski, who was carted off the practice field today, tore his Achilles. He will undergo additional testing to confirm the injury.” While Olszewski is primarily known for his role on special teams, the injury still represents another difficult blow for a Giants roster already dealing with major uncertainty at wide receiver entering the new season.

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Giants continue dealing with major concerns at wide receiver

The timing of Olszewski’s injury only increases concern around New York’s receiving depth chart. The Giants are already managing the situation surrounding Malik Nabers after the star receiver recently underwent a second procedure on his knee, raising questions about his recovery timeline and long-term health entering the season.

Even though Olszewski is not considered one of the primary offensive weapons in the passing game, his versatility and special teams value made him an important depth piece for the roster. Losing him would create additional pressure on the Giants to find reliable contributors behind their top receiving options.

The injury also comes during a critical stage of offseason preparation as the Giants continue trying to stabilize an offense that faced major inconsistency last season. Depth at receiver and special teams flexibility are especially important for teams attempting to survive a long NFL season filled with injuries.

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For now, the Giants are still waiting for additional testing to confirm the severity of the injury. But if the fears surrounding Olszewski’s Achilles are confirmed, the Giants could once again find themselves searching for help at one of the roster’s most problematic positions.