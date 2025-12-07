What happens if the Packers lose to the Bears today in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears lead the NFC North but now, the Green Bay Packers host them with hopes of disrupting their nemesis’ momentum. However, if things go south, what will happen to the home team?

Right now, the Packers are 8-3-1 so a win could help them overtake the Bears (9-3) in the standings. However, a loss could start to make a bigger gap between Bears and Packers. If the Packers lose, their chances to go to the playoffs also fall from 88% to 75%.

While it’s not dramatic for the team’s playoff aspirations, it’s a tough pill to swallow as the Bears are bitter rivals. Also, losing the division means the Packers would go on the road in the playoffs.

Jordan Love faces a huge test today

One of Jordan Love‘s biggest criticisms is his recklessness. While he has only three interceptions this year, he is still throwing wild passes, and he has been lucky plenty of times. Well, if he makes mistakes, the Bears won’t forgive him.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the Chicago Bears

The Bears lead the NFL in interceptions (17) and takeaways (26). Dennis Allen has solidified himself as a top-tier defensive coordinator and this unit proves it. While the defense isn’t elite at much things, they are competent. However, the defense is elite where it needs to be, causing takeaways and giving its offense short fields.

The NFC North is red hot

The Bears are leading for now, however, the Packers are breathing on their neck. Not only that, the Detroit Lions (8-5) refuse to let go as well. All three teams are in the middle of a huge playoff push and divisional fight.

This year, the NFC North is undoubtedly one of the best divisions in football. It’s filled with gritty teams, creative coaches, above average quarterbacks and huge storylines.