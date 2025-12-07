Trending topics:
NFL

NFC North standings and playoff picture updated after Packers-Bears in 2025 NFL Week 14

The NFL playoffs picture has changed as well as the NFC North standings now that the Green Bay Packers played against the Chicago Bears.

By Bruno Milano

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireMatt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers

Week 14 of the NFL had plenty of incredible games but the one between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers had big ramifications regarding the NFL playoff picture. Coincidentally, the NFC North standings also suffered some changes.

With the 28-21 victory for Green Bay, the NFC North standings are clearer than ever now. Mathematically, both the Bears and the Packers are still on the run for the NFC North title, and the first seed in the NFC. But for now, these are the divisional standings:

  1. Green Bay Packers (9-3-1)
  2. Chicago Bears (9-4)
  3. Detroit Lions (8-5)
  4. Minnesota Vikings (5-8)
How does the NFL playoff picture look like in the NFC?

With this game, and the fact that both the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams won their respective games, the standings in the NFC are wide, wide open. Neither of the teams have room for error.

Ben Johnson Bears HC

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

As of now, the first seed and the one who would host all the playoff games they play would be Rams (10-3). Meanwhile the Packers (9-3-1) are second, followed by the Eagles (8-4) at third and the Buccaneers (7-6) at fourth. The Wild Card spots are now occupied by the Seahawks (10-3), 49ers (9-4), and lastly, the Bears (9-4).

What’s next for the Bears and Packers?

Week 15 of the NFL season presents the Bears with a very winnable game against the Browns at Soldier Field. That will be followed by a Week 16 matchup against the Packers, but this time also at Soldier Field. Week 17 is a tough out on the road against San Francisco, and the regular season ends at home vs. the Lions.

For Green Bay, next week is a tough visit to Denver, followed by the rematch away from home with the Bears. In Week 17, the Packers host a desperate Ravens and close it out on the road at Minnesota.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
