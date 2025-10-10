Calvin Ridley sets clear expectations for Titans after Cardinals win

Fresh off a dramatic 22-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Tennessee Titans want to build on that victory and show the rest of the league the Week 5 success wasn’t a fluke.

After entering the fourth quarter down 21-6, the Titans scored 16 unanswered points to snatch the win in a hard-fought, close matchup. Running back Tony Pollard scored a touchdown to go along with 14 carries for 67 yards, while wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught five passes for 131 yards.

Ward went 21 of 39 for 265 yards against the Cardinals, looking more comfortable than ever in his still-young NFL career. Ridley became his best partner and the wide receiver is confident the team can only get better.

Calvin Ridley has clear plans for Titans’ offense

During a midweek press conference, Ridley explained what he expects to see from the team after securing their first week. The Titans will go against another struggling team, the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, and Ridley wants everybody playing at a high level.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

“Yeah that was big, definitely a confidence booster for the offense, for a lot of players,” he said. “We need to do more of that style of play. We just want to go 1-0 every week,” Ridley continued. “That’s the motto right now, just try to go in there and get a win each week. Basically one play at a time, just let it come.”

In five games, Ridley has caught 15 passes on 34 targets, racking up 272 yards. The Titans appear to be improving, but they need to confirm it on the field.