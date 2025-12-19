Lionel Messi has five new Inter Miami teammates for 2026 MLS season

The offseason brought significant movement for Inter Miami, who built on a formidable campaign that ended with an MLS title led by Lionel Messi. With the championship secured, the club shifted its focus to roster depth, aiming to defend its crown rather than stand pat after success.

Inter Miami formally announced its draft activity through an official statement, confirming the selection of five players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. The group included defender Abdel Talabi from Bryant University, midfielder Kenan Hot from Duke University, forward Mamadi Jiana from Bryant University, defender Alex Barger from Indiana University, and forward Maximilian Kissel from the University of Vermont.

Among those selections, Talabi drew the most attention. The 24-year-old defender emerged from Bryant University with 80 collegiate appearances between 2020 and 2025, a stretch that included a missed 2022 season due to injury. In his final year, he started all 22 matches, contributing three goals and two assists from the back line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The immediate question was whether Talabi would earn a place on the first team roster heading into the new season. In recent years, few SuperDraft picks established themselves quickly in Miami, which made the path forward uncertain not only for Talabi but also for the rest of the incoming class.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Advertisement

The player who broke through from the SuperDraft

The clearest recent example of draft success was Yannick Bright. Selected ahead of the 2024 season, Bright went on to appear in 72 matches across Major League Soccer, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup, becoming a regular presence in midfield.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi to lose another teammate as Inter Miami decline buy option for starter

Other draft products, including Leo Afonso, Ryan Sailor, and Robbie Robinson, also logged professional minutes, though none matched Bright’s sustained impact. Their trajectories illustrated both the opportunity and the challenge that await young players trying to carve out roles in a title-chasing squad.

Advertisement

An ambitious transfer window

Beyond the draft, Inter Miami continued to act aggressively in the market. The club added Spanish fullback Sergio Reguilon, confirmed the contract extension of Luis Suarez through the end of 2026, and moved closer to securing Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who earned top honors at his position in 2025.

With those additions, the Florida side aimed to balance proven experience with youthful ambition. The blend reflected a clear strategy, surround established stars with emerging talent, while ensuring the depth required to remain competitive throughout another demanding MLS season.

Advertisement