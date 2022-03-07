Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL gambling policy. Find here the funniest memes and reactions.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL gambling policy, the NFL stated that Ridley gambled on games from the 2021 season, during a five-day period in late November 2021. And once again fans brought out all their creativity to make fun of the situation. Find here the funniest memes and reactions from fans on twitter.

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today (Monday, March 7) suspended Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season". According to league: "The activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list".

In a notifying letter, commissioner Rodger Goodell wrote to Ridley about his suspension: "For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions".

Funniest memes and reactions

On Twitter, Internet users had no mercy for the Falcons wide receiver and these are some of the funniest memes and reactions: