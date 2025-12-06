Saints projected to land Cam Jordan’s successor in 2026 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints‘ 2025 NFL season has been unimpressive, to say the least. Things were headed south after Derek Carr suddenly announced his retirement, leaving the team with Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough as its strongest options at quarterback.

The Saints are 2-10 after 13 weeks, and nothing suggests they will play better down the stretch. Just like other struggling teams such as the Tennessee Titans (1-11), New York Giants (2-10) and New York Jets (3-9), the Saints are planning for the 2026 campaign.

It seems like Shough has done enough to convince the front office to run it back next year, but they will still make additions to bolster their ranks.

Cam Jordan’s replacement could come in 2026 NFL draft

Eddie Brown of The San Diego Union-Tribune put together a mock draft that predicts the Saints would focus on the defense instead of adding another quarterback. Per Brown, the NFC South team would select Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints

“There’s a chance Saints GM Mickey Loomis is fine with Tyler Shough being the starter next year after drafting him with the 40th overall pick in April’s draft,” Brown wrote. “Faulk is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound edge who was the No. 9 player on Bruce Feldman’s 2025 ‘Freaks List’, reportedly squatting 700 pounds and benching 415. He’s a versatile chess piece on the D-line in odd or even fronts, and has even shown the ability to standup and play outside linebacker. Faulk doesn’t turn 21 until next September.”

Cam Jordan has spent 15 seasons with the Saints, becoming the heart and soul of the defense. The defensive end has played 238 games, recording 745 tackles, 128 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries for 11 yards, three interceptions for six yards, one touchdown, and 66 passes defended.