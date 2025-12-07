Are Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave playing today for Saints vs Bucs in 2025 NFL Week 14?

The New Orleans Saints are having a rough 2025 NFL season. However, they have two productive players in Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, so find out here if they are playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

According to the latest injury report provided by the Saints, Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for Week 14. The running back has ankle and knee issues, so he will not play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As for Chris Olave, New Orleans listed him as limited in both Thursday and Friday practices. The wide receiver has a back injury, but NFL Media reported that he will play in Week 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The future is uncertain for Alvin Kamara

Last year, Alvin Kamara signed a contract extension with the Saints that runs through the 2026 NFL season. He has been the most outstanding player on the NFC South team in recent years, but now his future is highly uncertain.

Kamara, 30, is still a powerful and productive running back. However, he has dealt with several injuries lately that have reduced his numbers, also due to the Saints not being a successful franchise recently.

Advertisement

According to reports, the Saints may seek a trade for Kamara next offseason. He may still be an attractive asset for other clubs, such as the Chiefs, that are struggling to find a reliable running back.

Advertisement

see also Saints working out NFL legend to help out Tyler Shough

Chris Olave’s continuity with the Saints is also in the air

As for Olave, he is one of the best wide receivers in the league, but the lack of a decent quarterback has had a direct impact on his productivity, raising concerns among fans.

Advertisement

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints.

Olave is still under the rookie contract he signed in 2022. The team has already exercised his fifth-year option for 2026, but things could change significantly in the coming months regarding his continuity with the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, the Saints received several trade offers for Olave this year. If New Orleans cannot secure a top-tier quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, moving on from the wide receiver could give the NFC South team better draft capital to build a stronger roster or find an elite signal-caller.

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? already voted 0 people