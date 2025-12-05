Larry Fitzgerald shares his thoughts on Kyler Murray-Cardinals saga

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald shared his thoughts on Kyler Murray’s future with the team. After seven years and only one playoff appearance, the Cardinals have struggled to get going this season, and many have speculated about Murray leaving in the offseason.

The former No. 1 overall pick began the season as the starter, but things changed after he missed games due to injuries, and Jacoby Brissett demonstrated he could help the Cards compete. Murray has been limited to five games this season, while he remains on injured reserve.

In 87 games with the franchise, he has gone 1,974 of 2,941 for 20,460 and 121 touchdowns with 60 interceptions and 195 sacks. The Cardinals appear to be heading toward a divorce, and many people want to know what’s next for this partnership.

Larry Fitzgerald wants an answer from the Cardinals

Just like many fans and analysts, retired wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t know what is going to happen with Kyler Murrayonce the season is over.

Fitzgerald of Cardinals (retired)

“I have no clue. I literally have zero clue and I hope the right answer is found out in the near future,” Fitzgerald said when asked about Murray’s future (h/t Josh Weinfuss, ESPN).

The Cardinals started the season with two wins and zero losses, but things have gone south since that moment. They enter Week 14 with a 3-9 record and multiple questions to answer, especially regarding Murray’s future.

Murray has been mentioned as a potential trade target for the New York Jets, but nothing has materialized yet.