Broncos key player, not Bo Nix, sends warning to Packers after being labeled underdogs ahead of Week 15 game: ‘It fuels me’

The Denver Broncos are 11-2, but the oddsmakers still made them home underdogs. Bo Nix and company feel disrespected but one of the team’s stars sent a huge warning to the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking with Arnie Melendrez Stapleton of the AP, edge rusher Nik Bonitto said, “I love it. It fuels me, honestly. I like when people doubt us. They can stay on that side. We’ll go out and prove what we’ve got to prove.” Bonitto is one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

The Broncos are 11-2, but eight of their games are one-possession victories. That might hamper their credibility. Still, Bo Nix leads the NFL in game-winning drives, the Broncos are tied for the best record in the league and are elite in many ways.

Nik Bonitto is a menace

When a team pays a pass rusher, the hope is a decline doesn’t come calling right away. However, the Broncos paid Bonitto, and he is delivering. Bonitto has 12.5 sacks, just one shy of his mark from last year.

Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have the third-best total defense, second-best rushing defense, fourth-best scoring defense, and the team with the most number of sacks in the NFL. Hence, if Bonitto wants to chirp, he has the right to do so.

Football is won in the trenches, and both teams are great at it

The Broncos have the most sacks in the NFL, and the offensive line is the one with less sacks allowed. That easily explains why the team has 11 wins. The Packers have 33 sacks too.

While the Broncos have allowed 17 sacks in the NFL, which is the best number in the league. The Packers are elite too, allowing only 18 sacks. Hence, the battle on the trenches wil define this game too, but now it’s a coin flip instead of a clear advantage to either team.