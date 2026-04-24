Carson Beck linked to NFC West team hours before second round begins

Carson Beck remains one of the top names on the board as we head into Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the second round just hours away, a new report suggests the Arizona Cardinals are showing significant interest in the former Miami Hurricanes signal-caller.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, several teams are keeping a close eye on Arizona as a “potential landing spot” for Beck, noting that the Cardinals are actively looking to trade back. However, Schultz emphasizes that the QB is far from a “lock” to land in the NFC West just yet.

Beck is one of 19 quarterbacks available for tonight’s action. While he may not boast the highest analytical rating in the class, his extensive experience at the high-major level could make him a high-value target for the Cardinals, or any franchise hunting for a potential cornerstone under center.

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Some analysts missed the mark on Beck

Several Draft experts and a wave of analysts projected Beck as a Day 1 pick, but that ultimately failed to materialize. This includes Tom Pelissero, who, while acknowledging a second-round landing spot was probable, held a lingering belief that Beck could have snuck into the first round.

Among the most high-profile mock drafts leading into Round 2, Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY actually has Beck sliding out of the second round entirely. Camenker expects him to be off the board in the third round, potentially staying in Miami to play for the Dolphins, a team currently in the market for fresh talent at the position.

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Beck’s final campaign at Miami was every bit as impressive as his tenure at Georgia. While a national title eluded him, he posted career-highs with the Hurricanes in touchdowns, completions, and games played (16). He also turned in his second-best statistical year in terms of production, racking up 3,813 passing yards.