Carson Beck among 19 QBs still available for the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Carson Beck enters the 2026 NFL Draft pool as a high-floor prospect who threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns during his peak collegiate seasons. His veteran presence and 70% completion rate at Miami made him a steady hand, consistently moving the chains against elite defenses.

With a reported NIL valuation peaking at over $1.5 million according to On3, Beck’s financial success in college mirrored his on-field production. His ability to navigate high-pressure environments at both Georgia and Miami has several QB-needy teams eyeing him as a Day 2 steal.

Garrett Nussmeier follows closely as a high-upside passer who proved his worth in LSU’s explosive offense. His quick release and fearless vertical shots kept the Tigers in the SEC hunt, showcasing the arm talent necessary for modern NFL schemes.

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Quarterbacks available for the second round

Cade Klubnik is another massive name on this list, entering the pros with a Clemson pedigree and an NIL valuation once estimated near $1 million. His mobility and experience in big-game atmospheres provide a unique floor for NFL teams looking for a dual-threat backup.

TRENDING: Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s entire throwing session from the #NFL combine last night.



What do you notice…?



🤔🤔🤔



pic.twitter.com/10Gvf2xUvT — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 1, 2026

PLAYER SCHOOL Garrett Nussmeier LSU Carson Beck Miami Drew Allar Penn State Taylen Green Arkansas Cole Payton North Dakota State Luke Altmyer Illinois Behren Morton Texas Tech Sawyer Robertson Baylor Cade Klubnik Clemson Joey Aguilar Tennessee Haynes King Georgia Tech Joe Fagnano UConn Diego Pavia Vanderbilt Jalon Daniels Kansas Mark Gronowski Iowa Miller Moss Louisville Athan Kaliakmanis Rutgers Kyron Drones Virginia Tech Braylon Braxton Southern Miss Data from ESPN’s Best Availabe QBs for the 2nd round.

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Drew Allar brings the “prototypical” NFL frame at 6’5″, having led Penn State with an impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio. While his consistency wavered, his raw arm strength remains one of the most intriguing tools available in this class.

Diego Pavia and Taylen Green represent the ultimate “gamers” of the group, known for their ability to scramble and extend plays under pressure. Pavia’s legendary toughness at Vanderbilt and Green’s elite size make them prime candidates for creative offensive coordinators.

Joey Aguilar and Luke Altmyer provide additional depth, both coming off productive seasons where they eclipsed the 3,000-yard passing mark. Their ability to read defenses pre-snap suggests they could transition quickly to a professional playbook.

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Cole Payton of North Dakota State adds a small-school intrigue, carrying the tradition of athletic Bison quarterbacks into the draft. His efficiency in the run game and red-zone decision-making could see him rise during the final hours of the draft.