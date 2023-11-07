After failing to secure a team at the start of the 2023 NFL season, Carson Wentz is back. The experienced quarterback has been signed by a team that recently won the Super Bowl to strengthen their roster.

Carson Wentz’s career has seen its share of ups and downs. He entered the NFL as the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 Draft, with high expectations for his impact on the league.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his entire career. The quarterback’s struggle with injuries has limited his playing time, but he now has another opportunity to prove he’s still an elite player capable of leading an offense.

Carson Wentz returns to the NFL to play for a surprising NFC team

Ten months have passed since Carson Wentz last played a game in the NFL. He spent the 2022 season playing for the Washington Commanders, but the NFC East team decided to release him at the end of the campaign.

The former North Dakota State player desired to join the 2023 season, but no team expressed interest in signing him. Wentz stated he was physically ready to play, but his injury history appeared to deter teams from hiring him.

However, a team has chosen to have faith in him and bring the quarterback on board for the latter half of the season. The Los Angeles Rams have signed the former 2nd overall pick to enhance their roster with added experience, per Adam Schefter.

Wentz’s arrival is not a coincidence. The Rams are once again grappling with quarterback injuries, with both Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett currently dealing with health issues.

According to reports, Stafford will remain the team’s starter, with Wentz serving as his backup. The Rams want to have a veteran quarterback ready to step in if needed, ensuring they are well-prepared in case Stafford can’t continue.

The Rams secured Super Bowl LVI victory last year with Stafford as their main star. With a current record of 3-6 after nine games this year, while playoff advancement appears unlikely, they aim to prolong their hopes for as long as possible.

Which NFL teams has Carson Wentz played for?

Carson Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and played for them until the 2020 season.

In 2021, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he played for one season. A year later, he was signed by the Commanders to play the 2022 season but was cut at the end of it.