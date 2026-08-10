CeeDee Lamb begs Jerry Jones to keep George Pickens on the Cowboys for the long term

The Dallas Cowboys, the team of legendary owner Jerry Jones, have CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens as their two primary weapons in the passing game.

The Dallas Cowboys have two of the best wide receivers in the league in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The future of No. 3 in America’s Team beyond this season remains uncertain, which is why Jerry Jones has already received a message from Lamb about keeping him in Dallas for the long term.

“I’m sure we can make a way,” Lamb said via Yahoo Sports. “I know it’s going to be a little crazy, but I know we can make a way for this one. “Listen, this is my advocation, @ Jerry, can you please figure out a way? Let’s figure it out. I don’t care what needs to happen. Let’s figure it out and it’s going to get you a couple more championships.”

Many times, people believe that having several stars on a roster could hurt the chemistry inside the locker room. Lamb, an experienced player, prefers to put individual ego aside in order to strengthen the team as a whole.

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“I don’t have no ego here, I want to win,” the experienced wide receiver said. “I don’t understand the narrative or X, Y, Z, but it is what it is.” Will Jones finally satisfy Lamb’s desire to continue playing alongside Pickens for a longer time with the Cowboys?

George Pickens #3 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a touchdown.

What is Pickens’ contract situation?

George Pickens enters the 2026 season playing under a fully guaranteed, one-year $27.3 million franchise tag after the Dallas Cowboys and his representation failed to reach a multi-year extension prior to the July 15 deadline. Under league rules, contract negotiations cannot resume until after Dallas concludes its regular season in January 2027.

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Coming off a career-best 2025 campaign where he tallied 93 receptions for 1,429 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns alongside CeeDee Lamb, Pickens can secure a lucrative long-term future in Dallas by maintaining elite WR1/WR2 productivity while continuing to display total maturity within Brian Schottenheimer’s team.

If he sustains this level of play without off-field distractions in 2026, he will either force Dallas to hand him a top-tier multi-year deal in 2027 or potentially utilize a second franchise tag estimated at $32.8 million.

Lamb is having a strong training camp

The Cowboys’ 2026 training camp is producing good results, especially on offense. Lamb is building a strong connection with Dak Prescott, something that has fans excited ahead of their Week 1 debut against the New York Giants.

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“It’s demoralizing for the defense,” he said. “They were mad, hyped and all that. You know how defensive guys be. But as for us man, we just got to connect, fight through the fire and air it out.”