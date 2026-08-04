Jerry Jones reveals the only way he would consider selling the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is one of the most recognized owners in the NFL, having led the Dallas Cowboys for several years.

When it comes to NFL franchise owners, Jerry Jones is a name that can hardly be overlooked. He has been the owner of America’s Team for 37 years, and if he were ever to sell the franchise, one of the most likely candidates to take over could be Mark Cuban, who still owns a minority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

“That’s exactly why, if you’re me, you would be open to that is because of the man. I have all the respect in the world for him, and I know what he did for the Mavericks and what he’s done for basketball,” Jones said to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“You want to associate with the highest quality of [a person] who loves the game and then also at the same time wants to do something about it. Mark leads the way in that.”

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Will Jones sell the Cowboys anytime soon? That remains uncertain. The only clear thing is that Mark Cuban, with his extensive experience in the sports world, could be the perfect candidate to take over.

Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks walks onto the court.

Mark Cuban’s era with the Mavericks

Mark Cuban’s transformative era as owner of the Dallas Mavericks began in January 2000, when he purchased the majority stake in the struggling franchise for $285 million. Under his passionate leadership and player-first investment, the Mavericks emerged as a perennial contender, highlighted by winning two Western Conference titles (2006 and 2011) and the franchise’s sole NBA Championship in 2011.

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In late December 2023, Cuban sold his controlling majority stake to the Adelson and Dumont families at a valuation of approximately $3.5 billion. Today, he serves as a minority owner (retaining around 27% equity) while maintaining oversight of the team’s basketball operations.

Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates in the locker room.

The Dallas Cowboys’ valuation

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are valued at a record-setting $13 billion, solidifying their position as the most valuable sports franchise in the world for the 19th consecutive year. This valuation represents a 29% increase from their previous $10.1 billion mark, making them the first team in sports history to cross the $13 billion threshold.

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Driven by an estimated $1.234 billion in annual revenue and an operating income of $629 million, Jerry Jones’ franchise continues to lead global sports business by a wide margin.