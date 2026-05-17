Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has another reason to be a contender in his TE room

Dak Prescott has everything to improve the offensive numbers of the Dallas Cowboys from last season.

In the last NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys unfortunately failed to make the playoffs. However, the offensive unit led by Dak Prescott had excellent production, which could improve even further in 2026 with a tight end room that promises to be one of the best in the league.

Jon Machota, the insider who usually stays up to date with everything happening in America’s Team, revealed on X a conversation with Jake Ferguson, in which he warns opponents about the ferocity of this unit on the team.

“Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson says Dallas has only “barely scratched the surface” of who they can be on offense,” Machota said. “He also said this is the best talent he’s seen in the Cowboys’ tight end room.”

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There are five names Dak Prescott can rely on to do damage to opponents moving forward: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, and finally Michael Trigg.

Jake Ferguson #87 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott has been able to take advantage of his TEs

During the 2025 NFL season, Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson continued to anchor the Dallas Cowboys‘ aerial attack with highly productive campaigns. Prescott finished near the top of the league by throwing for 4,552 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, completing 67.3% of his passes.

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A significant portion of that success went through Ferguson, who earned a Pro Bowl nod after hauling in 82 receptions for 600 yards and 3 touchdowns. Heading into the new season, the duo will look to improve upon these numbers by turning their yardage into higher scoring efficiency—specifically targeting more consistency in the red zone to elevate Ferguson’s touchdown totals and carrying a more balanced offensive load to push past last year’s mediocre team finish.

Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Will Schottenheimer unlock the tight ends in Dallas this season?

Brian Schottenheimer might heavily emphasize his tight ends to set the tone for his entire offensive system. Rooted in a physical, run-first philosophy, his game plan relies on multi-tight end sets to establish a dominant ground game, which naturally sucks in the defense and unlocks highly efficient, explosive play-action targets down the seam.