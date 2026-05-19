Kevin Stefanski fuels Falcons’ QB1 battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons have ignited a fierce QB1 battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, and head coach Kevin Stefanski is refusing to name a clear frontrunner just yet.

As OTAs get underway, the Atlanta Falcons have launched a high-stakes quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and newly acquired veteran Tua Tagovailoa, with head coach Kevin Stefanski intentionally splitting first-team reps equally between the two lefties.

This offseason, when the Miami Dolphins released Tua Tagovailoa, the Falcons moved quickly to secure the veteran quarterback. However, his status as the definitive starter is far from guaranteed.

The Falcons still have Michael Penix Jr. on their roster. He is currently recovering from his third ACL tear, and according to Kevin Stefanski, he is making strong strides to compete for the starting job in Week 1.

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“You’ll see today. Mike’s been doing a very good job, like I’ve told you guys since the beginning,” Stefanski said. “His main focus is getting healthy, and he’s doing that. With that, he’s able to do more and more football at the direction of our medical staff, so we’ve been working hand in hand with what that looks like. So, you’ll see Mike out there in individual, you’ll see him in the 7-on-7s. He is not doing team periods yet, but that time is coming.”

Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr.: Who will start in Week 1?

When the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in 2024, there were major concerns surrounding his durability. He had already torn his ACL twice in college, which is why many doubted whether he could remain healthy during his NFL career.

Unfortunately, those concerns have proven valid. Penix Jr. has struggled to stay on the field, suffering multiple knee injuries so far. According to DraftSharks, he carries a 20% chance of injury in 2026, which is certainly not the ideal scenario for Atlanta.

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However, the other option Stefanski has for his offense has also struggled with durability. Tagovailoa has suffered several high-profile concussions during his NFL career, and he hopes to change that narrative during his new chapter in Atlanta.

As of today, Tagovailoa seems to be the frontrunner based purely on his experience. Nevertheless, if Penix Jr. delivers a solid performance during offseason workouts, he could win this tight race and start in Week 1 over the former Dolphins playmaker.

Who is the QB3 for the Falcons?

Falcons fans are understandably anxious about the quarterback room they currently have. The battle between Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa seems to depend entirely on whoever can manage to stay healthy, and unfortunately, their injury histories provide very little security for the team.

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1 minute of #Falcons QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr going through drills during OTAs on Tuesday afternoon. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ICXSyJR8ML — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) May 19, 2026

With neither Penix Jr. nor Tagovailoa providing guaranteed stability due to their medical backgrounds, fans are wondering who the QB3 on the roster is. Veteran Trevor Siemian is currently sitting behind them, ready to step in whenever the club needs him.