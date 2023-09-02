The Los Angeles Chargers seem to have all the right pieces for a Super Bowl run. However, even with a franchise quarterback like Justin Herbert, they cannot take the next step.

Last season, it was a historic failure in the playoffs. The Chargers had a 27-0 advantage against the Jaguars in the Wild Card round, but ended up losing 31-30. The third largest blown lead in NFL history.

In an AFC West dominated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, a former star player of the Chargers has found the reason why Los Angeles would not be able to compete in the 2023 season.

Darren Sproles sparks big controversy with Chargers

Darren Sproles played with the Chargers from 2005 until 2010 and is an authorized voice to talk about the franchise. When he was asked what’s stopping the team from winning a Super Bowl, the answer was shocking in an interview with Kay Adams.

According to the former running back, Brandon Staley is the big reason why the Chargers won’t win a championship in the near future. Sproles believe he’s holding them back.

“I just feel they can’t get over the hump. They just can’t. I think it’s time for a new coach. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. The way he’ll be calling plays sometimes. Like he’s playing Madden or something like that.”

Furthermore, Sproles laughed when Adams predicted the Chargers might win the AFC West over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. “No. They’re not going to win the West. No.”