Ravens hire Jesse Minter as new HC: What will his contract be in Baltimore?

The post-John Harbaugh era has begun for the Baltimore Ravens. Adam Schefter of ESPN just announced the team is hiring Jesse Minter as its new head coach, making a known face come back to the franchise.

Jesse Minter was the Chargers defensive coordinator and one of the most coveted HC prospects during this market. Now, he will coach Lamar Jackson for the next five years, as that’s the length of his contract. As for the salary, details haven’t been disclosed yet.

Minter was the defensive assistant and defensive backs coach on the Ravens from 2017-2020. He then spent one year in Vanderbilt, and after that went to work for the other Harbaugh, Jim, at Michigan and the Chargers.

Minter could bring back defensive stability for the Ravens

Under his scheme, the Chargers were the fifth-best total defense in 2025. They also were the fifth-best passing defense, eighth-best rushing defense, and ninth-best scoring defense. Those are all bringing music to the ears of Ravens fans, who have seen how their defense has been highly inconsistent during the past two years. That was one of the reasons of why the Ravens fired John Harbaugh.

The Ravens defense ranked 18th in points allowed, 24th in total yards allowed, and second-to-last in passing yards allowed. Minter promises to correct all the wrongs for Baltimore, at least defensively.

This leaves Lamar Jackson in offensive limbo

It remains to be seen what will happen with the offense. Now, Minter will be tasked with recruiting a top offensive coordinator to guide Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and company for the upcoming seasons. Lamar Jackson has the distinct attribute that the playbook must be different. Instead of him learning a whole new playbook, the OC has to desing said playbook to his strengths.

Hence, it’s important to nail that hire. Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and one of the biggest offensive threats in football. However, he hasn’t been able to reach the promised land. This new OC and the Jesse Minter era has the task to help him get there and secure another Lombardi for the team’s cabinets.