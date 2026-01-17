Justin Herbert’s Chargers eye adding former AFC head coach to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff

The Chargers’ NFL Playoffs elimination at the hands of the Patriots last weekend may have marked the starting point for a new direction in Los Angeles. Looking ahead, there is growing momentum behind the idea of adding a new face to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff—one that could further unlock Justin Herbert’s talent.

The latest report, shared by insider Ian Rapoport on X, indicates that the Los Angeles franchise is set to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in the coming days.

While McDaniel remains one of the leading candidates to land a head coaching job among the teams that parted ways with their HC this past season, his strong track record as an offensive coordinator makes him an ideal fit to work alongside Harbaugh following Greg Roman’s departure.

The former Dolphins coach is also believed to be a top target for the Detroit Lions, who are reportedly eyeing him as a potential addition to Dan Campbell’s staff. Ultimately, it will come down to which direction McDaniel chooses as he weighs his options ahead of next season.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel before a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Harbaugh targets a fresh start

Two straight playoff exits—combined with just one total touchdown scored across both games—have forced the Chargers into a period of self-reflection. Greg Roman’s departure felt inevitable, and now Harbaugh understands that the team needs a breath of fresh air moving forward.

“A fresh start, a new direction,” the HC said, via the team’s official website. “Greg is a great football mind, had a lot of success. Also a fresh start for him, fresh start for our team and our offense.”

He also added: “There was much that was done well, much that was done really good. Multiple [offensive] line combinations, that was true. It was very hard, very tough. The NFL is unforgiving, it’s unfair, it’s hard, that’s the nature of the business. What we feel like is a direction that’s going to make us better, we’re always striving for that. Whether that’s with players, coaches, myself included. It’s a results-oriented business.”

Jim Harbaugh celebrates a touchdown vs the Vikings on October 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Herbert looks to boost his 2025 stats

Last season, Justin Herbert posted 3,727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with a 60.8 QBR. While these numbers remain solid, he will likely aim to sharpen his efficiency and reduce turnovers to reclaim his status among the league’s elite next year.