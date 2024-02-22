Justin Fields is the biggest topic in the NFL. The Chicago Bears hold the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and no one knows for sure what will be the final decision by general manager, Ryan Poles.

Although Fields had promising performances during the second half of the season in 2023, Caleb Williams is looming as one of the greatest prospects in years after his career in college football with USC.

Now, in the middle of such a huge quarterback controversy, the Bears have been linked in trade talks with many possible suitors like the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons and even the Las Vegas Raiders.

What will be the next team of Justin Fields?

Justin Fields just had enough of all the rumors about his future. He is 24-years old trying to secure a massive contract extension and, according to the former player of Ohio State, he wants to do it with Chicago. This was his answer in ‘St. Browns Brothers’ podcast.

“Of course I want to stay. I can’t see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there are great and the people. It’s a business. I ain’t got no control over it; whatever happens, happens.”

So, if the Chicago Bears indeed are looking for a trade, Fields requests that decision has to be made as soon as possible to focus on what’s next for him in the NFL.

“I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying, this and that. It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. I just want it to be over.”