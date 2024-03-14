The Chicago Bears are just weeks away of one of their biggest decisions in franchise history. General manager Ryan Poles holds the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he has to choose between a future with Caleb Williams or Justin Fields.

Williams had an extraordinary career in college football with USC and many experts consider the young quarterback is the greatest prospect in years. However, in the second part of the 2023 season, Fields proved his worth as a possible starting quarterback in the NFL.

The Bears haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1985 and this choice could determine if they will become a contender or not in the near future. The NFC North is already stacked with two playoff teams like the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears?

According to many reports, Caleb Williams will be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No.1 overall pick. However, that creates a controversial situation on their depth chart at their quarterback position.

Furthermore, in a surprising move, the Bears just signed Brett Rypien as their backup quarterback after he spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets.

Rypien has already worked with Chicago’s new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron. That’s why, this could be a clear indicator of what’s next for the franchise. Caleb Williams as the starter and Brett Rypien behind him.

What will be the next team of Justin Fields?

As a consequence, a trade for Justin Fields seems inevitable if the Chicago Bears have already chose their No.1 and No.2 quarterbacks on the depth chart. Nevertheless, the suitors for Fields have been reduced.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson and the Atlanta Falcons gave a big contract to Kirk Cousins. Right now, no one knows for sure which could be his potential destination as those teams were favorites to land him.