Justin Jefferson names the quarterback he wants to play for with Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings are ready to start a new era without Kirk Cousins after the veteran quarterback signed a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

As a consequence, this is uncharted territory for head coach Kevin O’Connell who last season had to improvise with Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens after an Achilles injury derailed any hope of Cousins leading the team to a Super Bowl.

That’s why, in this huge search for a quarterback in the NFL, Jefferson is one of the authorized voices to suggest what the Vikings might need to compete in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

The answer is a blockbuster trade. “We have to build on for after Kirk. Having Justin Fields brings a little more pressure to other teams by having a dominant quarterback like he is.”

Who will be the next quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings?

Right now, the Minnesota Vikings are very thin at the quarterback position. A few days ago, they signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 milllion contract after he was the backup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Nick Mullens is still on the roster but it seems that Darnold could have a slight advantage over him before the start of training camp. Of course, that doesn’t seem enough for Justin Jefferson.

If the Vikings wants Justin Fields, they will have to offer a trade package to the Chicago Bears who are likely to recruit Caleb Williams with the No.1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, even with Jefferson’s wish, it’s difficult to imagine the Bears trading a big young prospect to a rival of the NFC North.