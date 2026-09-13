Why isn’t Brock Bowers playing today for Raiders vs Dolphins in 2026 NFL season Week 1?

Brock Bowers will not be on the field when the Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2026 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins, creating an immediate problem for an offense that was counting heavily on its star tight end. Bowers is dealing with a knee injury and the Raiders have decided not to rush him back for the season opener.

Bowers recently underwent a meniscus trim procedure after dealing with the knee issue, and his recovery has been viewed positively. Rather than risk aggravating the injury in Week 1, head coach Klint Kubiak is taking a cautious approach with one of the most important players on his offense. The Raiders would much rather have Bowers healthy for the long term than push him onto the field before he is ready.

His absence is still a significant blow, especially for Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback was chosen to lead Kubiak’s offense into the season, and Bowers was expected to be one of his most dangerous and reliable weapons. Without him against Miami, the Raiders will have to find other ways to generate production in the passing game while their offensive centerpiece continues his recovery.

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When will Brock Bowers return from injury with Raiders?

The good news for the Raiders is that Brock Bowers’ recovery has been positive following the meniscus trim, which carries a considerably shorter recovery timeline than a more extensive meniscus repair. That has created optimism that his absence could be limited to the beginning of the season rather than becoming a long-term issue.

Bowers could potentially return next week when the Raiders travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. However, that should be viewed as a possibility rather than a guarantee, particularly because Kubiak has emphasized caution with his star tight end. The Raiders will likely want to see how Bowers responds physically before making a final decision about his availability.

For now, Las Vegas will have to begin the season without one of its biggest offensive weapons. Michael Mayer is expected to take on a larger role, but replacing what Bowers brings to the offense will be difficult. For Cousins and Kubiak, Week 1 against Miami will therefore be an early test of how effectively the Raiders can operate without their star tight end.