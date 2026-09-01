Dolphins back to three QBs on depth chart after releasing Mark Gronowski again

The Miami Dolphins released quarterback Mark Gronowski once again, leaving the team with three quarterbacks on its depth chart during the 2026-27 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in an awkward quarterback situation after deciding to release Mark Gronowski once again, leaving them with only three quarterbacks on the roster ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins released Gronowski from the practice squad. With Gronowski gone, Miami now has three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, while the practice squad is now full.

The team previously released Cam Miller—who played at UM and SMU—and traded Quinn Ewers, who served as the team’s backup last year, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That leaves Malik Willis as the starter, followed by newly acquired backup Kyle McCord and Brady Cook.

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Dolphins announce practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins filled out their practice squad Tuesday with the addition of eight players, though only one of them was with the team during training camp.

Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced the signings of ILB Liam Anderson, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, EDGE Amari Gainer, DL Jordan Miller, WR Will Sheppard, CB Jaylin Simpson, DL Mazi Smith, and TE Tre Watson.

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The additions feature two former first-round picks, Smith and Ferrell. Those eight players join the group the Dolphins added to the practice squad on Monday, a list composed entirely of players the team had previously waived.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Dolphins did not re-sign any of the players waived Monday to make space for roster additions, including cornerback Ethan Bonner, tackle Marques Cox, receiver AJ Henning, defensive end Max Llewellyn, and guard/tackle Josh Priebe. It remains possible that those players simply wanted to move on and pursue other opportunities in the NFL.