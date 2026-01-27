Andy Reid hints at offseason moves with bold remark on Chiefs amid Travis Kelce retirement rumors

Andy Reid knows the 2026 offseason will be crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off the worst NFL season since Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce joined forces, the Chiefs must bounce back. In that regard, the head coach delivered an honest message, hinting change is brewing in the City of Fountains.

“There will be some guys that move on, there will be people that come in,” Reid gave a heads-up to Kelce and the rest of the team on what to expect ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Reid’s comments were voiced during his press conference on Monday, where the head coach sent Kelce and Mahomes a reminder about new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, too.

Whether Kelce returns in 2026 or not, the Chiefs will have their hands full next season. For starters, Mahomes’ availability remains unclear as he recovers from surgery on his left knee’s ACL and LCL. Still, with adversity looming on the horizon, Reid issued a stern warning to the rest of the NFL, showing just how confident he is on his team.

Reid and Chiefs embrace change

For the first time in a long while, the Chiefs are heading into the NFL offseason with several questions to answer—and nothing to show for their most recent campaign. In years past, Reid and Kansas City at least had playoff success and Vince Lombardi trophies to boast about. Now, those times risk fading into distant memory. Still, Reid is confident the retooling could be for the best.

“Change can be good sometimes for you, so that’s what I’m fired up about,” Reid admitted about the upcoming offseason. So far, Kansas City has mostly seen changes occur in its coaching staff, but roster tweaks are expected, too.

Kelce and the rumors around his retirement

What almost feel imminent during the 2025 NFL season is now drawing much more skepticism. A couple of weeks ago, reports around Kelce mostly indicated his time in the NFL was running out. However, the tight end’s public excitement about Bieniemy’s return, along with recent reports, suggests the 11-time Pro Bowler may have more football left in him.

