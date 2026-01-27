Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt makes something clear on Travis Kelce’s NFL future amid retirement rumors

Lately, there’s only one topic on everyone’s lips in Chiefs Kingdom: Travis Kelce’s future. The tight end has been teasing the possibility of retirement, as well as the idea of returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for another year, and the team’s leadership has made one thing very clear.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt made a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, and as Jeremy Bergman shared on his X account, the team is optimistic about having Kelce for one more year.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play,” Hunt said. Although the player has yet to comment on his short-term plans, the Chiefs “certainly hope” that Travis Kelce will return in 2026.

In search of redemption

In 2025, Travis Kelce remained a cornerstone of the Chiefs’ offense, recording 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns with an average of 11.2 yards per catch. Despite his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl nod, the Chiefs’ uncharacteristic early exit from the postseason and a 6-11 finish have fueled speculation about his future.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, many believe this disappointing conclusion, coupled with Patrick Mahomes‘ recovery, could provide the perfect motivation for Kelce to return for one more year to help the franchise reclaim its dominance.

Two who won’t return

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a significant staff overhaul in 2026, the era of Andy Reid’s top lieutenants appears to be coming to a close. Following the official departure of Matt Nagy and the heavy interest from several teams in defensive mastermind Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs are bracing for life without their two key coordinators.

While Eric Bieniemy has already been rehired to reclaim the offense, the loss of these veteran leaders marks a major transition for the franchise as it enters a new chapter without the familiar faces that helped build its recent dynasty.