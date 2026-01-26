Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid warns the NFL about Super Bowl champion coach leaving the Chiefs in 2026

Andy Reid delivered a straightforward message about a former coach on the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid has been the Kansas City Chiefs head coach since 2013.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesAndy Reid has been the Kansas City Chiefs head coach since 2013.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy ahead of the 2026 NFL season. As the 47-year-old is now searching for a new team in the league, his former boss issued a sincere message about Nagy.

“Matt Nagy deserves to have a head coaching job. Somebody is missing a gem here,” Andy Reid admitted during a press conference on Monday, via Rob Collins on X.

It’s been an offseason of change for Reid and company. Along with Nagy’s departure, the Chiefs could lose another Super Bowl-winning coach in 2026. Although the Chiefs have turned the page, Reid made sure to remind the rest of the NFL what the former offensive coordinator brings to the table.

Advertisement

Nagy proved his worth as a quarterbacks coach when he helped the Chiefs hoist Super Bowl LVII. He reaffirmed his value after being promoted to offensive coordinator, helping Kansas City win back-to-back championships with Super Bowl LVIII. As a head coach, however, Nagy has had just one stint—one that still raises skepticism about his ability to command an entire locker room.

Matt Nagy gestures during a Chiefs game.

Matt Nagy during a Chiefs game.

Advertisement

Nagy’s HC stint with Bears

Back in 2018, Nagy became the 16th head coach in Chicago Bears history. Taking over a team with high hopes placed on former second-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky—who was coming off a rocky rookie year—Nagy delivered right from the start. He led Chicago to an NFC North title with a 12–4 record. However, the Bears fell in the wild card round to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that still haunts Windy City fans, thanks to Cody Parkey’s infamous ‘double doink’ missed field goal.

Chiefs close in on weapon suited for Andy Reid to help Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

see also

Chiefs close in on weapon suited for Andy Reid to help Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

After the 2018 season, things quickly went south for Nagy and the Bears. Consecutive 8–8 finishes in 2019 and 2020, coupled with another wild card exit in the latter year, set the stage for his eventual firing following a 6–11 record during Justin Fields’ rookie campaign in 2021. Nagy returned to Reid’s staff in the City of Fountains, and the rest is history.

Advertisement

Now, Nagy is pursuing another head coaching opportunity in the NFL. Whether he lands a head coach role or settles for an OC position in 2026, one thing is clear: Reid has the utmost confidence in him and believes teams would be making a mistake by passing on him.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes about who will take Chiefs playcalling duties with Eric Bieniemy back
NFL

Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes about who will take Chiefs playcalling duties with Eric Bieniemy back

AFC East star linked to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid’s Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season
NFL

AFC East star linked to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid’s Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season

Chiefs close in on weapon suited for Reid to help Mahomes, Kelce
NFL

Chiefs close in on weapon suited for Reid to help Mahomes, Kelce

Phillies’ projected outfield and bench after Harrison Bader signs $20.5 million deal with the Giants
MLB

Phillies’ projected outfield and bench after Harrison Bader signs $20.5 million deal with the Giants

Better Collective Logo