Chiefs might turn to 6x Super Bowl champion coach if Andy Reid assistant leaves in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid have undergone many changes in their coaching staff in recent weeks, and another major move could be on the way. The Ravens have requested an interview with Joe Cullen to join a familiar face like Jesse Minter in Baltimore.

If the defensive line coach leaves, the Chiefs could find the answer at home with a proven six-time Super Bowl champion. According to Charles Goldman, Brendan Daly is a name to watch.

“There’s certainly potential for an outside hire, but the good news is that Kansas City could simply restructure Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive coaching staff. Brendan Daly served as the Chiefs’ D-Line coach from 2019 through 2021. He could slide back into that role from his current role as linebackers coach, and they could potentially bring back Terry Bradden Jr. as an assistant defensive line coach as well.”

Chiefs might prepare a lot of coaching changes for 2026 season

If that is the formula with the Chiefs , Goldman added that Matt House would then take Daly’s previous role. “Senior defensive assistant Matt House could slide back into a linebacker coaching role. Defensive quality control coach Chris Orr could also be in line to become the Chiefs’ linebackers coach should a restructuring happen.”

Andy Reid is not leaving Chiefs in 2026

One thing is certain. Andy Reid is not leaving the Chiefs for the 2026 season. In addition, based on how the coaching carousel has moved in the NFL, it appears that Steve Spagnuolo will remain as defensive coordinator.

This would mean that the most significant change for 2026 would be at offensive coordinator. Matt Nagy is officially out, but he has been replaced by an extraordinary coach like Eric Bieniemy, who has already worked with Patrick Mahomes and could help convince Travis Kelce not to retire soon. A last dance for the dynasty.