Chiefs could lose key Super Bowl champion coach with Andy Reid for 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid could lose another assistant in the coming days. According to a report by Adam Schefter, defensive line coach Joe Cullen is of interest to an AFC team.

“Ravens requested to interview Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who previously spent five years coaching in Baltimore, for their defensive coordinator job.”

Cullen joined the Chiefs in the 2022 season and has won the Super Bowl twice with them. He was also the defensive line coach for the Ravens from 2016 to 2020, which makes him a very attractive candidate to assist the new head coach Jesse Minter.

Chiefs coaching changes for 2026 season

Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, taking the place of Matt Nagy, who is officially out. In other moves, Andy Reid decided that wide receivers coach Connor Embree will no longer continue. In addition, assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham, running backs coach Todd Pinkston, and defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio are also gone.

Chiefs questions for 2026

There are several questions on the Chiefs roster heading into 2026. The most important is whether Patrick Mahomes will be ready to return after his knee injury. He is expected to be ready by Week 1. In addition, it is still unknown whether Travis Kelce will decide to retire or return.

