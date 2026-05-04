Andy Reid, Chiefs change their mind on QB room as Patrick Mahomes progresses, parting ways with Jake Haener

Patrick Mahomes‘ injury forced Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs to enter the 2026 offseason with more depth at quarterback. But with Mahomes showing significant progress, the team decided it wouldn’t need Jake Haener in the QB room anymore.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced a number of roster moves, including waiving Haener, who spent only a few months in Kansas City after signing a reserve/future contract in February.

Haener was released alongside DE Ethan Hurkett and DT Zacch Pickens as the Chiefs made room for free agents WR Xavier Loyd, DB Marlen Sewell, and T Kahlil Benson.

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Jake Haener’s brief NFL experience

Haener, 27, spent three years with the New Orleans Saints (2023-2025) after being selected with the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

We have signed Free Agents WR Xavier Loyd, DB Marlen Sewell, T Kahlil Benson.



We have waived QB Jake Haener, DE Ethan Hurkett, and DT Zacch Pickens. pic.twitter.com/38vAhkR6gQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 4, 2026

In eight appearances with the Saints (one start), Haener completed 18 of 39 passes for 226 yards for a touchdown and an interception. He also had 11 scrambles for 22 yards and got sacked six times.

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Chiefs QB room has enough depth behind Mahomes

When Haener joined the Chiefs, the team was heading into the offseason with Chris Oladokun as its only healthy QB under contract. Mahomes, facing a long rehab after underdoing knee surgery to repair ACL and LCL injuries, had the team wondering how to navigate these months until his recovery.

But the Chiefs QB situation got clearer with free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Kansas City first signed Justin Fields, who has a big fan in Reid, and then went on to draft LSU product Garrett Nussmeier, who’s willing to sit back and learn from Reid and Mahomes.

The Chiefs now have enough options in the QB room, which GM Brett Veach considers the best in the NFL. And with Reid recently suggesting Mahomes is on track to be at OTAs (Organized Team Activities) later this month, Haener was no longer needed.