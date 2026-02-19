Trending topics:
NY Giants are put on notice after clear message from Chiefs star about Travis Kelce rumors

Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones didn't hold back on social media after rumors suggest Travis Kelce should leave the team.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce tight end of Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has been at the center of swirling speculation this offseason, and tensions spilled over on social media after former executive Mike Tannenbaum offered his opinion.

Tannenbaum suggested the Chiefs should part ways with Kelce, saying, “I would move on from Travis Kelce. If I was Kansas City, I would make the right, albeit difficult decision.”

The comment drew a sharp and immediate response from 3x Super Bowl champion Chris Jones on social media, who replied simply, “shut up,” signaling how protective current Chiefs players remain of their veteran teammate.

Travis Kelce could go to NY Giants?

Rumors have emerged that Travis Kelce could leave the Chiefs to join the NY Giants in 2026. However, that theory from Craig Carton seems far-fetched considering that Kelce would likely only choose the Chiefs or retirement.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce has not confirmed whether he will retire from the NFL, but his decision will be known in the coming weeks. The tight end has expressed excitement about the return of names like Eric Bieniemy, and that could be a key factor in his decision to come back.

