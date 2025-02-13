NFL News: Jets make final decision about Aaron Rodgers for 2025 season

The New York Jets have officially announced their decision regarding Aaron Rodgers. In a statement released by the team’s communications department, Jets confirmed that the organization is moving on from the former Super Bowl champion.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey stated about the situation regarding Rodgers. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures.”

Also, both Glenn and Mougey delivered a message to Rodgers for his years of dedication.“We want to thank Aaron for his leadership, passion, and dedication to the organization, and we wish him success in the future,” the Jets wrote on their official website.

Jets chairman addresses on Rodgers’ departure

Despite posting some of the best quarterback numbers in franchise history, Aaron Rodgers is not in the Jets’ plans for the upcoming season. Acknowledging this, Jets chairman Woody Johnson shared a message for the former Super Bowl champion.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time with the New York Jets. His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement, and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career,” Johnson said in a statement released by the team.

Johnson added: “From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.“

Rodgers’ numbers with the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the New York Jets got off to a disastrous start after he suffered a torn Achilles just four plays into his debut, sidelining him for most of the season. While he made a late push to help the team stay in playoff contention, his overall numbers weren’t among the league’s best, and questions about his age and durability loomed as the Jets fought for a NFL postseason berth.

Rodgers started 17 games last season, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, both ranking as the third-highest single-season marks in franchise history.

