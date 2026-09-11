Patrick Mahomes declares what makes Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III a top-tier weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are very excited about what the running back Kenneth Walker III can bring to the table.

Patrick Mahomes has never had a top-tier running back since becoming the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback. Now, he has Kenneth Walker III, who is impressing the signal-caller in one specific aspect.

Fresh off of being the Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III is poised to be the workhorse on the Chiefs rushing game. For Mahomes, “You’ve got to use that guy.” The plan is plain and simple for the quarterback.

Mahomes also added a huge statement on Thursday’s press conference. “I mean, he’s a talented football player. He runs tough, has speed. He can break a touchdown at any moment. He can catch the ball, he does kind of it all.“

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Walker is very talented

Walker has scored eight or more touchdowns in three out of his four seasons in the NFL. However, in 2025 he scored only five in the regular season. It needs to be mention that Zach Charbonnet had the endzone touches in Seattle, despite Walker’s heroics.

How many TDs will Kenneth Walker have on the Chiefs this season?



2025 – 5

2024 – 8

2023 – 9

2022 – 9 pic.twitter.com/HfDsBkiFXh — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 11, 2026

All in all, having Mahomes’ trust is a huge indictment on what Walker brings to the table. Walker can also be a weapon for Mahomes on short passes or checkdowns. He is a very complete player.

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Walker will play a key role in taking care of Mahomes

Mahomes is coming off an ACL tear. Hence, one of his main strengths, which is his ability to scramble, is compromised. Therefore, Walker will run more and be a more reliable guy for the Chiefs to trust instead of risking Mahomes re-injuring himself in a scramble.