DeAndre Hopkins has joined one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. The talented wide receiver was recently traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, choosing a new jersey number to honor one of the greatest NBA players in history.

The Chiefs have bolstered their chances of winning the 2025 Super Bowl. Kansas City acquired DeAndre Hopkins in a trade, sending a conditional 5th-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange.

After suffering multiple injuries, the Chiefs were rumored to be searching for a wide receiver. However, this blockbuster trade stunned everyone, as Patrick Mahomes now has a top-tier target for the 2024 season.

DeAndre Hopkins chooses his Chiefs number to honor an NBA legend

Despite starting the season with a perfect 6-0 record, the Chiefs sought to become even more dominant. As a result, the front office made a trade for DeAndre Hopkins to strengthen their offense.

Hopkins, a future Hall of Famer, struggled following his exit from Houston. His time with the Cardinals and Titans fell short of expectations.

However, this year promises a significant turnaround. With Mahomes as quarterback, the arrival of an elite receiver like DeAndre Hopkins appears to be the missing piece in the Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat.

The five-time Pro Bowler is ready for his new chapter with the Chiefs. He’s chosen No. 8 to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, something he did in the past with the No. 10 for Lionel Messi.

DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals – NFL 2022

“Kobe Bryant, one of my favorite athletes of all time,” Hopkins said. “I knew if I ever got a chance to wear No. 8, just like when I put when I picked No. 10. (Lionel) Messi was my favorite soccer player. Underdog, felt like me at the time coming out of college. Kobe, No. 8 is a special number.“

Will DeAndre Hopkins play in Week 8 against the Raiders?

DeAndre Hopkins is now the WR1 on the Chiefs’ depth chart, significantly boosting the team’s offensive power. With Patrick Mahomes having a top-tier weapon at his disposal for the rest of the season, Hopkins is expected to make a major impact on the passing game.

Many are curious about when Hopkins will make his debut with Kansas City. Reports indicate that he is set to play in Week 8 against the Raiders, though his targets may be limited due to the short time he’s had with the team since his arrival.

