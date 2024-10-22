The 2024 NFL season has been perfect for the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes could lose a crucial teammate for the remainder of the campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a strong 2024 NFL season. However, troubling news has emerged as Patrick Mahomes could lose a key teammate for the rest of the campaign due to injury.

The Chiefs are again considered strong contenders for the Super Bowl this year. Head coach Andy Reid has built a stellar roster, with superstar Patrick Mahomes leading the way.

There’s no denying that Mahomes is the face of this team, but he also relies on top-tier talent on both sides of the ball, which has contributed to his immense success thus far.

Report: Chiefs may lose a crucial player for the remainder of the season

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a stellar 2024 season so far. With a 6-0 record after six games, they comfortably lead the AFC West and it seems like they will hold on to that position until the end of the campaign.

Many analysts believe the Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, which would make them the first team in NFL history to achieve a three-peat if they win in New Orleans this February.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs have been plagued by injuries this season. Now, Patrick Mahomes could lose another key player for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

In Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback Jaylen Watson fell to the ground after suffering a major injury. NFL Media later reported that he had a broken ankle and would require surgery.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Jaylen Watson #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, scans revealed a broken fibula and tibia. While this news is grim, there’s a chance Watson could return for the playoffs if the Chiefs reach the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl.

Who will replace Jaylen Watson for the Chiefs?

Watson’s loss is huge. He played 90% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps in the first five games and was a critical player for Kansas City. Now, the team must fill his absence for the rest of the regular season.

Joshua Williams and rookie Nazeeh Johnson are expected to step up as his replacements, and the Chiefs are not expected to pursue free agents at this time.

