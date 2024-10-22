The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing back a player who was part of their last Super Bowl wins as the Cleveland Browns signed one of Patrick Mahomes' teammates after Deshaun Watson's serious injury in the 2024 NFL season.

Seven weeks into the 2024 NFL season, players continue to change teams as the moves don’t stop. On Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Browns secured Deshaun Watson‘s replacement by signing Bailey Zappe, who was a teammate of Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

While the 25-year-old didn’t play a single snap for the Chiefs in an official game, his presence on the practice squad gave Kansas City some necessary depth at quarterback. Therefore, the team reportedly reacted quickly to his departure.

According to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs are reuniting with quarterback Chris Oladokun. The 27-year-old, who was waived in August, is returning to Arrowhead to fill in the hole left by Zappe on the practice squad.

The third-year quarterback is familiar with this role, having spent the last two seasons with the scout team in Kansas City. Now, he’ll be serving as the third-string QB behind Carson Wentz, who became Mahomes‘ backup this year.

Chris Oladokun #6 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Oladokun may not have regular season experience, but he knows the system in and out. The Florida native did see preseason action though. This year, he went 22-of-33 for 250 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Browns find in Zappe an alternative after QB injuries

The Browns signed Zappe after finding out that Watson will be out for the rest of the 2024 NFL season. On Sunday’s 14-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the 29-year-old left the field in pain, and MRI later revealed he suffered a torn Achilles.

Since Dorian Thompson-Robinson also picked up a finger injury after taking over, Cleveland felt like bringing Zappe in. The former New England Patriots QB didn’t have much room on the Chiefs anyway, so this could be a great opportunity for him to see action for the first time this season.

Zappe is not expected to start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 though, as NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports the 25-year-old could serve as Jameis Winston’s backup on Sunday.

