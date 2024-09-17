Trending topics:
Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes is back together with one of his top former teammates

The Kansas City Chiefs want Patrick Mahomes to continue dominating the league, which is why they have signed one of his top former teammates for a reunion this year.

Patrick Mahomes, starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© IMAGO / Icon SportswirePatrick Mahomes, starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Kansas City Chiefs have worked diligently to build a top-tier roster in recent years. Now, the AFC West club has signed a new player to bolster Patrick Mahomes’ support—someone the quarterback knows well.

The Chiefs have solidified their status as a dominant force, with Patrick Mahomes emerging as their standout star. To maintain their success, it’s essential for Mahomes to have a strong supporting cast. The team’s front office has been proactive in surrounding him with talent.

In recent seasons, they’ve added several key players to enhance their offense. The latest signing is a familiar face who, despite only spending two years with the Chiefs previously, made a significant impact alongside Mahomes.

Chiefs welcome back a top-tier running back for the 2024 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have started the 2024 NFL season in strong form, boasting a 2-0 record. As they continue their impressive performance, the AFC West club is once again regarded as a top contender for the upcoming Super Bowl, with a roster led by the talented Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, who has already won three Super Bowls with different teammates, recently faced a significant setback. The team lost a key offensive weapon when starting running back Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula, which will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

In response to Pacheco’s injury, the Chiefs’ front office acted swiftly to fill the void. They have signed former player Kareem Hunt to their practice squad, as reported by NFL Media. Hunt, who played for Kansas City in 2017 and 2018, accumulated 2,984 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns during his first tenure with the team.

The Chiefs have a solid running back lineup with Carson Steele and Samaje Perine, but with Pacheco and backup running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire both injured, the team sought to add depth to the position. Hunt’s signing aims to bolster the backfield and provide additional support.

Pat Mahomes and Kareem Hunt during a Chiefs-49ers game. (Getty)

Pat Mahomes and Kareem Hunt during a Chiefs-49ers game. (Getty)

By bringing Hunt back, the Chiefs are reinforcing their running game as they continue their quest for a successful season. This move is expected to help maintain their high level of play and support Mahomes in their Super Bowl pursuit.

Why did Kareem Hunt leave the Kansas City Chiefs?

Kareem Hunt left the Kansas City Chiefs primarily due to off-field issues. In 2018, Hunt was released after a video surfaced showing him involved in a physical altercation. The Chiefs made the decision to part ways with him to maintain team integrity and address the seriousness of the situation.

Additionally, Hunt’s departure was influenced by the team’s need to move forward and focus on building a roster aligned with their values and goals. Despite his on-field talent, the Chiefs prioritized a stable and positive team environment.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

