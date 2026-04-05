Chiefs, NY Giants and other NFL suitors get bad update on RB Jeremiyah Love ahead of 2026 Draft

Aaron Schatz has sparked debate ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft with a surprising evaluation of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. While many analysts view him as a generational prospect and potentially the best player in the entire class, Schatz is urging caution. His stance goes against the growing consensus that Love is a near lock to be selected inside the top 10.

The conversation has intensified as multiple mock drafts continue to link Love to teams picking early, including the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and even the Kansas City Chiefs. The appeal is obvious: Love’s production and versatility in the passing game make him one of the most complete running back prospects in years. However, Schatz believes the context around those teams matters just as much as the player himself.

“Scouts are high on Love in every way: running, receiving and even pass blocking. But as productive as Love was in college, I would not suggest using a high first-round pick on him, especially since most of the teams that have been linked to Love in mock drafts don’t have the quality of offensive line that you would need to help a star running back fulfill his potential.”

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Who will draft Jeremiyah Love?

The Titans, Giants, Commanders or Chiefs could draft Jeremiyah Love, but, Schatz’s argument centers on positional value and team infrastructure. Even if Love is one of the most talented players in the class, using a premium pick on a running back only makes sense when the offensive line is strong enough to maximize his skill set. Without that foundation, the impact of a top-tier running back can be limited, especially early in his career.

The New York Giants represent one of the most interesting cases. Pairing Love with Jaxson Dart would give the offense a dynamic identity and take pressure off the young quarterback. However, if the offensive line is still developing, Schatz suggests that investing the No. 5 overall pick elsewhere might provide more long-term value before adding a luxury weapon like Love.

The same logic applies to teams like the Chiefs. On paper, Love joining an offense with Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy would be explosive. Yet Schatz’s warning implies that even a stacked skill group does not automatically justify a first-round running back, especially when other roster needs could provide a bigger overall impact. For example, an elite pass rusher.