NY Giants reportedly have the lead over Chiefs to pick RB Jeremiyah Love amid 2026 NFL Draft rumors

Jeremiyah Love has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft following his standout college football career at Notre Dame. The dynamic playmaker has drawn attention from multiple teams searching for offensive firepower, and his name has steadily climbed draft boards in recent weeks.

Several teams have been linked to Love throughout the pre-draft process. The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders have all been mentioned as potential landing spots. Even in a long-shot scenario at No. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs have not hidden their interest in selecting Love if he were to fall within range.

The growing buzz around Jeremiyah Love has only intensified as new reports surface. With draft night approaching, speculation continues to build around which franchise will make the move. Super Bowl contenders might be involved.

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Who will draft Jeremiyah Love?

A new report from Todd McShay adds more clarity to the situation, pointing directly toward the Giants as a strong possibility. “League intel suggests the Giants are one of the most likely teams to take Jeremiyah Love in the Top 10 (along with the Commanders and Chiefs, or possibly a team like the Rams in a trade up).”

New York’s interest makes sense given their need for a dynamic offensive weapon. That would be a very intriguing unit with Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely and Cam Skattebo.

The Commanders and Chiefs remain teams to watch, especially if Love begins to slide. A potential trade-up scenario could also change everything, with franchises looking to jump ahead of the Giants. In a surprising turn of events, for the first time in weeks, the Rams emerge as trade suitors.