Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes receive significant boost as Rashee Rice takes major step forward in his recovery

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense, led by Patrick Mahomes, is hoping to have Rashee Rice back at full strength by Week 1.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to put last season’s disappointing performance behind them, and having their full offensive arsenal available will be key to accomplishing that. The good news for Patrick Mahomes is that, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, Rashee Rice participated in 11-on-11 team drills for the first time during the 2026 NFL training camp, a clear sign that his recovery is progressing very well.

The wide receiver is slowly preparing for the most demanding stage of training. “Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice participated in 11-on-11 team drills for the first time at 2026 NFL training camp. It’s a clear sign that he’s made enough progress in his injury rehab and ramp-up for full-contact clearance,” Goldman wrote on X.

Mahomes is one of the people most eager to see Rice return, given the injuries to Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen during training camp. It remains to be seen what shape the Chiefs’ receiving corps will be in by the start of the season.

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Rice slowly returns to action

Rashee Rice was sidelined from offseason workouts following a right knee scope and debridement procedure performed in May 2026. This minor arthroscopic clean-up was required to clear out residual joint inflammation and debris lingering from his major LCL repair in late 2024. The Chiefs took a cautious approach with his rehab throughout spring practices, prioritizing long-term stability so he could return at full strength for training camp.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has a key weapon in Rice

During the 2025 season with Chiefs, Rashee Rice recorded 53 receptions for 571 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns across 8 regular-season games following his return from a six-game suspension.

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Operating as Patrick Mahomes‘ most reliable target in the short and intermediate passing game, Rice played a crucial role in stabilizing the offense by consistently generating yards after the catch (414 YAC) and providing Mahomes with a lethal threat in the red zone.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is hit by Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs’ preseason games

Waiting to have as many players available as possible for this stage of preparation, these are the upcoming games for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid‘s Chiefs.

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