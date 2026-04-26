Chiefs, Andy Reid reportedly open door for QB job battle with Garrett Nussmeier

The Chiefs and Andy Reid may have quietly added intrigue to their quarterback room, and it centers on Garrett Nussmeier. Once projected as a potential top-20 pick after his performances at LSU, his stock dipped significantly over the past year, but now, he finds himself with a real opportunity in Kansas City.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, that opportunity could be meaningful from the start. “There is going to be an opportunity for Garrett Nussmeier to get serious reps in Kansas City. It certainly seems Nussmeier will be competing to be QB3. Many teams do carry third quarterbacks now. So, he does have a shot.”

That competition becomes even more relevant given the current situation at the top of the depth chart. Patrick Mahomes is recovering from ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee, and while expectations are that he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season, nothing is guaranteed at this stage.

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Garrett Nussmeier will have a chance to stay with Chiefs

If Patrick Mahomes is not fully ready, Justin Fields would likely have the edge to step in as the starter. But beyond that, the battle for depth roles remains wide open, and that’s where Nussmeier enters the picture.

The Chiefs currently have multiple quarterbacks competing for positioning behind their top options, including Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener. That creates a crowded environment where every rep in training camp and preseason will carry weight. For Nussmeier, the goal is clear: earn the QB3 role and secure a place on the roster.

What makes his situation particularly compelling is how quickly his trajectory has shifted. Not long ago, he was viewed as one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in college football. Now, he’s fighting to carve out a role at the next level, but still with enough upside to make things interesting.